We Can Be Heroes: Yaya Gosselin Explains the Film’s Importance in 2020

✖

We Can Be Heroes is dropping on Netflix on Christmas Day and follows a group of powered kids who set off to save their superhero parents from an alien abduction. The film, which was directed by Robert Rodriguez, sees the return of classic characters Sharkboy and Lavagirl as well as an array of new heroes played by big names like Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater. While most of the kids in the movie have special abilities, Yaya Gosselin's Missy Moreno takes on a leadership role in the film despite not having any powers of her own. ComicBook.com recently had a chance to chat with Gosselin and asked the young star if she felt her character provided a good message for kids.

"Absolutely, I think that in the time that we're in right now, it's hard for kids 'cause they can't go to school and see their friends, and they're like, 'This year sucks,'" Gosselin explained. "And so, I think it was really special that on Christmas day, this movie is gonna come out and I feel like it's giving kids some hope that like things are gonna be okay, and that you can be the leader without having to have these superpowers."

We also asked Gosselin if she has any dreams of playing a Marvel or DC hero one day, and she revealed she actually took some inspiration from Wonder Woman for We Can Be Heroes.

"Oh my goodness, I have to say I'm a little bit more of a DC Girl," she revealed. "But, I don't know, I think what's really funny is that Missy has this stance that she does where she puts her fist like this and puts them on her hips. And that's the original Wonder Woman stance and how the first girl that ever played Wonder Woman, that's what she would do. So, I feel like it's kind of putting a little bit of Wonder Woman into my character. So, I think I'd really like to play Wonder Woman one day."

ComicBook also had the chance to chat with Robert Rodriguez about the movie and he shared what he loves about Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

"I always wanted to do something again with them 'cause I just love those characters," Rodriguez explained. "They were like the original little kids' superheroes. And I didn't come up with it, my son did, and I thought, 'Wow, that's amazing.' That's what a kid really loves, empowerment. And why not have shark strength and be half-boy, half-shark, or have the powers of lava?"

We Can Be Heroes hits Netflix on December 25th.