Weapons Stars Reunite in New Footage From Upcoming Survival Thriller – Watch the Full Whalefall Trailer

This fall is about to be a rough one for Austin Abrams. Though the actor has been working in Hollywood for fifteen years now, with appearances on This Is Us and The Walking Dead, his breakout role in Zach Cregger’s Weapons last year put him on the map and set him up for an even bigger 2026. Fresh off his work in that film with the director, Abrams will reuntie with Cregger for Resident Evil this September, with the trailer already confirming that his character will be put through the wringer as the undead and Umbrella Corporation-created monsters attack him for at least 90 minutes. It’s also only the beginning.

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Though his upcoming adventure to Raccoon City is clearly going to be one roller coaster, he has another arriving immediately after in Whalefall. 20th Century Studios has released the full trailer for the new film, directed by Brian Duffield (No One Will Save You). Based on the novel by Daniel Kraus, Whalefall sees Abrams’ character Jay Gardiner put in an unlikely but technically possible scenario, as his deep-sea diving expedition is interrupted when a whale accidentally swallows him alive. Armed with an hour of air and only the wits & trauma that his father passed on to him, he has to fight to survive, literally. Watch for yourself below.

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Whalefall Reunites Weapons Stars for Claustrophobic Thriller

Whalefall isn’t just a movie about a guy pulling a Jonah, but a deeper story about the fraught relationship between a father and son. In the film, like Kraus’ book, Jay Gardiner (Abrams) goes diving off the coast of California to search for his father’s (Josh Brolin) remains, which is where the whale gets involved. Not only does Abrams’ character have to fight for survival and use the lessons that his father taught him to escape, but he’s also not alone in the belly of the beast, as the whale has also swallowed a squid at the same time.

“To bring Daniel Kraus’ book to life, our cast and crew spent a summer inside a whale inside a sound stage in Studio City, California,” Duffield said in a statement. “I can’t wait for audiences to see the performances and hard work everyone put in to tell this thrilling and emotional story in a dark, cozy theater this October.”

As noted, the film reunites Abrams and Brolin after appearing in last year’s Oscar-winning horror movie, Weapons. Though their two characters will almost certainly have more screen time in Whalefall, their dynamic will be no less antagonistic. Opening in theaters on October 16, the film will cap off a tough fall season for Abrams, who will be the literal poster boy for two of the most intense survival thrillers of the year. Based on his work in Weapons, though, we can’t wait to see how he handles these two films.

Other stars confirmed to appear in Whalefall include Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid, The Boys), John Ortiz (Fast & Furious), Jane Levy (Evil Dead) and Emily Rudd (Fear Street).