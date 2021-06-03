✖

Wedding Crashers 2 looks like it's really going to be happening. The film is scheduled to begin production in August, bringing back the original cast of the film which includes Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Isla Fisher, and Rachel McAdams. The original film hit theaters back in 2005. A start date of August 2021 for production on the sequel would likely put its release in the back half of 2022, if not early 2023. This all comes from Production Weekly, which revealed details of the scheduled production after talk of the sequel started to heat up among cast members in recent interviews.

"I would 100%, 100% be down. I think there is a ton of comedy to be mined in that set up," Fisher told ComicBook.com November of 2020. "I think those two have such a great, natural chemistry. I loved playing a bipolar nymphomaniac. It would be really fun to go step back into that role that sort of made me lucky enough to be cast in fantastic movies like [Godmothered]. Yeah, it'd be great fun!"

Vaughn told ET back in October of 2020 that discussions of a Wedding Crashers sequel between himself, his co-star Owen Wilson, and director David Dobkin had been taking place. "Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," Vaughn said. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages." Wilson has since been tapped by Marvel for the upcoming Loki series, joining fellow Crashers alum McAdams who debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange.

In another interview with Collider, Vaughn went into further detail about the possible sequel. "David Dobkin had a really good idea that’s contemporary," Vaughn shared. "I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there’s something that is of this moment that feels really good… a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you’re sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd."

