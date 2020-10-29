Wedding Crashers 2: Vince Vaughn Has Exciting Update for Sequel Plans

✖

15 years ago, David Dobkin’s hit comedy, Wedding Crashers, was released in theaters. The movie followed Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as they made their way through wedding season by crashing peoples' special day. The star-studded cast also featured Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour, and Bradley Cooper. Fans have long wondered if a sequel would ever happen and a recent CinemaBlend interview with Vaughn teased that a follow-up could be in the works.

"David Dobkin had a really good idea that’s contemporary," Vaughn shared. "I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there’s something that is of this moment that feels really good… a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you’re sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd."

Over the summer, Dobkin spoke with Collider about his plans for a Wedding Crashers sequel, and how it took him a long time to get on board with the idea of a follow-up.

"Everybody keeps hitting me up about a Wedding Crashers sequel," Dobkin revealed. "We don’t have a script that we’re there with yet. For many, many years every year, I got offered to do the sequel, there were some very big deals on the table. And none of us wanted to do a retread of the same movie again. Anything within those first years that we talked about was the same movie, and we were like, 'Why?' Financially I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I did [laughs]. And Vince and Owen didn’t want to do it either."

"10 years later, when I was asked again and I hung up the phone after saying no, I thought about it and I’m like, 'Well I’d be curious what it’d be like for guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world. What a weird, difficult, challenging story that is,'" Dobkin continued. "And as long as there’s a real story in the middle of it, to me, it can be a movie.

"So we’ll see. We started noodling on it a while ago. We’re unclear yet. Vince has to read it and Owen has to read it. I saw something that seemed like a good start. But there’s no rush to go make that movie."

