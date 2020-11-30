Isla Fisher is Ready for Wedding Crashers Sequel

✖

Wedding Crashers is a movie which still have a dedicated fanbase since its release in 2005. Despite things being quiet on the Wedding Crashers front for 15 years, its star Vince Vaughn recently expressed interest in and a possibility of a sequel coming along at some point. The news got quite a few fans of the original film fired up, prompting ComicBook.com to ask another one of its stars if they are interested in returning to their character from thee original. Isla Fisher, who has Godmothered coming to Disney+ (quite a contrast from Wedding Crashers, as you can imagine), is more than to get another Wedding Crashers notch on the old IMDb resumé belt.

"I would 100%, 100% be down. I think there is a ton of comedy to be mined in that set up," Fisher tells ComicBook.com in the video above. "I think those two have such a great, natural chemistry. I loved playing a bipolar nymphomaniac. It would be really fun to go step back into that role that sort of made me lucky enough to be cast in fantastic movies like [Godmothered]. Yeah, it'd be great fun!"

Vaughn told ET back in October that discussions of a Wedding Crashers sequel between himself, his co-star Owen Wilson, and director David Dobkin had been taking place. "Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," Vaughn said. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

In another interview with Collider, Vaughn went into further detail. "David Dobkin had a really good idea that’s contemporary," Vaughn shared. "I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there’s something that is of this moment that feels really good… a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you’re sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd."

The film ended up with Vaughn and Wilson's characters essentially connecting with their loves in the Cleary sisters, one of whom was played by Fisher. As for where this story can go, maybe we will see one day. For now, fans of Fisher can look forward to her work in Godmothered on Disney+ and stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates from coverage of the film.

Godmothered is available on Disney+ on December 4.