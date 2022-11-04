Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic

The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.

Fans might have a hard time spotting him; not only is it a quick shot, but also, it's incredibly uncommon to see Yankovic without his long, curly hair and casual attire. Here, he's got a wig on to make his hair look short and straight, plus he's wearing a pretty conservative, dark suit and tie. It's a perfect example of hiding in plain sight.

You can see the cameo below.

"It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done," Radcliffe previously told GMA about playing Yankovic. "If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it. He's the best. I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

Yankovic co-wrote the script with Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Eric Appel, who also directed the picture.

The Roku Channel's official description for the film reads: "Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird" Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands their agents won't let us reveal."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story begins streaming on The Roku Channel November 4th.