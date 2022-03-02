Roku’s “Weird Al” Biopic Adds Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and More to Cast

Musician “Weird Al” Yankovic became an icon of the ’80s thanks to his song parodies, which meant his career trajectory saw him collide with other icons of the decade, so for the upcoming biopic from The Roku Channel WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, other notable figures from that era will be making an appearance. A number of new cast members were confirmed today, most notably Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, which also came with a first-look photo of the True Blood actor channeling the pop star. The film also added Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, and Julianne Nicholson. The film is expected to debut either later this year or in early 2023.

The Roku Channel confirmed that Huss will play Nick Yankovic, “Weird Al” Yankovic’s father, Nicholson plays Mary Yankovic, “Weird Al” Yankovic’s mother, and Wilson plays Dr. Demento. It’s unclear, however, which of these characters will play substantial roles in the experience as opposed to making brief appearances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daniel Radcliffe is starring as “Weird Al.”

The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Radcliffe shared with PEOPLE last month, “and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic joked when the project was announced. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is written by Al Yankovic & Eric Appel. Eric Appel will also direct the film and is an executive producer. The film is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Al Yankovic produces, along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva for Tango. Funny Or Die’s Henry Muñoz III and Tango’s Neil Shah are executive producers.

Stay tuned for details on WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story.

Are you excited for the movie? Let us know in the comments below!