Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Releases First Trailer

Weird Al is officially getting a biopic. Monday, The Roku Channel released the first full-length trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and, well...it's exactly as zany as you'd expect. Featuring Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role, the film looks back at the life of the musician. Yankovic helped write the script for the feature, which also features Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and many surprise cameos.

Wood plays Madonna in the picture will Wilson portrays Dr. Demento. Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson have also been confirmed to appear as Yankovic's parents while Quinta Burnson will play Oporah Winfrey.

Official trailer: Discover the untold true story of the icon who changed music… literally. #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory is streaming free November 4. pic.twitter.com/ZkCN0eIaNA — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) August 29, 2022

Radcliffe previously praised the atmosphere of the movie, saying it's some of the most fun he's ever had while making a movie.

"It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done," Radcliffe previously told GMA about playing Yankovic. "If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it. He's the best. I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

Yankovic co-wrote the script with Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Eric Appel, who also directed the picture.

The Roku Channel's official description for the film reads: "Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird" Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands their agents won't let us reveal."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story begins streaming on The Roku Channel November 4th.