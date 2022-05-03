Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al Yankovic Movie Trailer Released

✖

Daniel Radcliffe is Weird Al Yankovic in the trailer for the upcoming biopic movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Much has been hyped about the biopic about Weird Al – who now stands as a parody music icon and pioneer who helped make parodies and mashups mainstream content in the social media era. Weird is being directed by Eric Appel, who has worked with Funny or Die, and on TV shows like Crank Yankers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Son of Zorn, New Girl, and The Office. Weird Al also helped co-write the script.

The film co-stars Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) as Madonna, Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic, Toby Huss as Nick Yankovic, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan.

The story of Weird "explores every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

Indeed, unless you've previously read or watched material detailing the singer's life, you may not know that Weird Al's life is something of an epic saga. From getting his big break doing parodies on the Dr. Demento Show to his wild stage persona, love life, and some truly dark pitfalls – Al Yankovic has been on something of a rollercoaster ride.

"It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done," Radcliffe told GMA. "If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it."

"He's the best," Radcliffe said of working with Al Yankovic. "I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

In the way that only he can, Al Yankovic endorsed the biopic, as well as Radcliffe stepping in to play him:

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic said. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will stream on The Roku Channel this Fall.