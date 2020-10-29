Amazon and Blumhouse Reveal Details on Four New "Welcome to the Blumhouse" Horror Films

✖

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions partnered to release four all-new films as part of their "Welcome to the Blumhouse" slate of programming, with Blumhouse unveiling details about four more new films that will be debuting on the streaming service in 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, things looked drastically different for the landscape of horror films than audiences were expecting this year, as a number of highly anticipated films were delayed until next year, with one of the saving graces being the Welcome to the Blumhouse films that offered audiences a wide variety of different horrors from up-and-coming filmmakers.

Per press release, "The Welcome to the Blumhouse program continues the legacy of original, elevated, genre storytelling that is a Blumhouse signature. Centered around unsettling themes of institutional horrors and personal phobias, the films tap into people’s deepest fears. These social thrillers present a distinctive vision and unique perspective. Similar to the first four films of the program, the slate continues with a thruline theme making it the first ever program of Amazon Original movies on Prime Video that are thematically connected. The films continue to showcase exciting up-and-coming filmmakers, alongside established actors in exceptional and shocking new roles."

"Coming off the successful launch of the first four films of the program, which has surpassed our expectations, we are excited to reveal the next chapter coming in 2021,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. “The spine-tingling, edge of your seat thrills continues in this next collection of titles that will surely entertain, surprise, and shock our global customers.”

“We’re thrilled to see how audiences around the world have responded to the films in the Welcome to the Blumhouse slate. We couldn’t be prouder of the work of these talented filmmakers, cast and crew on all the movies,” Jeremy Gold, President Blumhouse Television, added. "And we’re excited to introduce the next wave of films and the incredible filmmakers at their helm.”

Check out the details of the new films below:

The Manor is written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, and stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane. After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all.

Black as Night is directed by Maritte Lee Go and written by Sherman Payne. The cast stars Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Craig Tate, Keith David, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle and Frankie Smith. A teenage girl with self-esteem issues finds confidence in the most unlikely way, by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she’s always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl.

Madres is directed by first-time feature director Ryan Zaragoza and written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione. Starring Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo. A Mexican-American couple expecting their first child relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970's California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious.

Bingo is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero and written by Shane McKenzie & Gigi Saul Guerrero, along with Perry Blackshear. In the Barrio of Oak Springs live a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little did they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.

Stay tuned for details on these new Welcome to the Blumhouse movies before they hit Amazon Prime Video in 2021.

