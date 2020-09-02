Blumhouse Productions Unveils Trailer for New Horror Films Coming to Amazon Prime

A number of highly anticipated horror films were delayed this year, some being pushed back by months and others being pushed into next year, but Blumhouse Productions still has some frights to offer fans, with the studio releasing the above trailer for their "Welcome to the Blumhouse" slate of films coming to Amazon Prime Video. While the first four films will be debuting on the streaming service on October 6th and October 13th, four more horror films are slated to land on the service in 2021. Check out the trailer for the first films above ahead of their premieres in October.

“We are excited to launch ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ with this exhilarating and provocative slate of original films for the first time ever on Prime Video. This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at Blumhouse Television,” Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies for Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. “These chilling stories have something for everyone - ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike - and we are excited to share them with our global Prime Video customers.”

The first four films are as follows:

The Lie is written and directed by Veena Sud, and stars Mireille Enos (The Killing), Peter Sarsgaard (An Education), and Joey King (The Kissing Booth 2, The Act). When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. The Lie premieres on October 6th.

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. (Born With It) and script by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World 3, The Circle), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Amanda Christine (Colony), Tosin Morohunfola (The Chi, The 24th), Charmaine Bingwa (Trees of Peace, Little Sista), and Troy James (The Flash, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark). After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Black Box premieres on October 6th.

Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury (Mississippi Masala, Lady in the Water), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Omar Maskati (Unbelievable), and Bernard White (Silicon Valley). A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. Evil Eye premieres on October 13th.

Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, Player’s Table), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level, Annabelle Comes Home), Jacques Colimon (The Society), and Ivan Shaw (Insecure, Casual). Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. Nocturne premieres on October 13th.

Stay tuned for more details on Amazon Studios "Welcome to the Blumhouse" event.

