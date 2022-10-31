Wendell & Wild Debuts on Netflix Top 10
In case you missed it, this weekend saw the release of a new movie from legendary filmmaker Henry Selick, his first in over a decade. Selick is the director behind stop-motion classics The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, and Coraline, so he last left a lasting impact on multiple generations with his animated work. This year saw the filmmaker return with Wendell & Wild, a movie that he wrote alongside Oscar-winner Jordan Peele.
Wendell & Wild was released on Netflix on Friday, October 28th, and it has been clicking with subscribers in the lead-up to Halloween. The spooky new title has found itself rising through the Netflix Top 10 this weekend.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Wendell & Wild in the sixth overall spot, behind a few other popular Netflix originals. Given its Halloween tone and family nature, it could climb even higher on Monday as Halloween arrives.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.
1. The Good Nurse
"An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home – until a patient's unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light."prevnext
2. All Quiet on the Western Front
"When 17-year-old Paul joins the Western Front in World War I, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches."prevnext
3. The School for Good and Evil
"Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they're whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains."prevnext
4. Blade of the 47 Ronin
"In this sequel to 47 Ronin, a new class of warriors emerges among the Samurai clans to keep a sought-after sword from falling into the wrong hands."prevnext
5. The Chalk Line
"After a couple finds a traumatized child of unknown origins, wife Paula must decipher the girl's strange behaviors to unlock her identity and dark past."prevnext
6. Wendell & Wild
"Two scheming demons strike a deal with a punk rock-loving teen so they can leave the Underworld and live out their dreams in the Land of the Living."prevnext
7. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."prevnext
8. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."prevnext
9. The Curse of Bridge Hollow
"A Halloween-hating dad reluctantly teams up with his teenage daughter when an evil spirit wreaks havoc by making their town's decorations come to life."prevnext
10. Hotel Transylvania 2
"After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania."prev