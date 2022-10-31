Wendell & Wild Debuts on Netflix Top 10

In case you missed it, this weekend saw the release of a new movie from legendary filmmaker Henry Selick, his first in over a decade. Selick is the director behind stop-motion classics The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, and Coraline, so he last left a lasting impact on multiple generations with his animated work. This year saw the filmmaker return with Wendell & Wild, a movie that he wrote alongside Oscar-winner Jordan Peele.

Wendell & Wild was released on Netflix on Friday, October 28th, and it has been clicking with subscribers in the lead-up to Halloween. The spooky new title has found itself rising through the Netflix Top 10 this weekend.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Wendell & Wild in the sixth overall spot, behind a few other popular Netflix originals. Given its Halloween tone and family nature, it could climb even higher on Monday as Halloween arrives.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.