We’re Finally Getting a Battlefield Movie After 2 False Starts in 14 Years (& It Already Sounds Perfect)

2026 is a good year if you’re a fan of video game adaptations: already this year, we’ve had The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Markiplier’s Iron Lung, Return to Silent Hill, and the excellent Exit 8, and there’s much more to come. Major IPs like Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, Tomb Raider, and Street Fighter all have movies or TV shows on the way in the next year, and then there’s two Roblox movies, more Minecraft, Zelda, Helldivers… It’s a challenge to even list them, and it’s because established IP means guaranteed audience, and studios are increasingly turning to video games for inspiration.

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And now more huge video game movie news has just broken, as The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Mission: Impossible series director Christopher McQuarrie and Sinners star – and recent Oscar winner – Michael B Jordan are combining to make a Battlefield live-action movie. Previous attempts to bring Battlefield to TV in 2012 by Fox and 2016 by Paramount TV led to nothing despite a huge potential audience and massive potential.

Battlefield Will Kick Off Another Round of an Old Rivalry

Taylor Sheridan is already making a Call of Duty movie with Peter Berg directing, and now the game’s big competition is also on the way. McQuarrie – who is one of the most accomplished action directors of this generation – will write, direct, and produce, while Jordan is producing and is listed as “possibly” starring. That will, according to THR, depend on several factors.

THR says the movie is in front of studios, with a hot bidding war likely, including Apple and Sony, but with a theatrical release prioritzed. The report also says the movie won’t come cheap, as “talent costs”, and frankly, if you’re getting McQuarrie and Jordan’s involvement, that should be expected. The prospect of creators as talented as Sheridan and McQuarrie turning their hand to these premium war games is incredibly tantalizing. Battlefield comes with the in-built potential to cover any number of historical periods – as well as the future, of course – so there’s a lot of possibilities at play here.

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