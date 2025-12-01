We’re Officially 6 Months Away From Ridley Scott’s First Sci-Fi Movie In 9 Years

Ridley Scott is certainly a sci-fi genius, with films like Alien, Blade Runner, The Martian, and so many more under his belt. It’s been nearly a decade since we’ve had a sci-fi movie from the man himself, but that wait is nearly over—as 2026 gets closer, so does the debut of his newest step into science fiction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the novel of the same name by Peter Heller, which came out in 2012, The Dog Stars already boasts a star-studded cast, with names like Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, and Benedict Wong. The film takes place in the aftermath of a devastating virus that nearly wiped out humanity as a whole. It follows Hig, a pilot played by Elordi, and a former marine, played by Brolin, as they face violent, roaming scavengers called Reapers and cope with intense loss.

What Comes Next From Ridley Will Definitely Be Sci-Fi Greatness

With very few flops to his name, Ridley Scott has been described as “the very best eye in the business” by producer Michael Deeley. And it was actually the success of Star Wars: A New Hope that got Scott well and truly interested in sci-fi as a genre, leading to his direction of Alien, one of the biggest films in sci-fi history. But it’s been quite some time since we’ve gotten another science fiction gem from the director, with Alien: Covenant back in 2017 being the last—a film that wasn’t particularly well received by audiences or critics.

“Prometheus was too big of a departure for some die-hard fans. Covenant tries to lure them back with good action and effects while still giving time to Scott’s philosophical ruminations and mythology building,” said Keith Garlington of Keith & the Movies. Matt Brunson of Film Frenzy said, “Working in references to Milton, Michelangelo and Percy Shelley’s “Ozymandias” rather than to Marvel, mutants and Depp’s Jack Sparrow, it’s clear that Alien: Covenant isn’t a typical summer blockbuster,” while Jason Adams of My New Plaid Pants claims, “There’s just no coherence to the film’s timeline – face-huggers turn into chest-bursters turn into ten-foot tall xenomorphs within minutes when dictated to do so by the rando needs of the plot; entire sections seem stomped into acidic mush.”

No matter what your thoughts on Ridley’s last venture into sci-fi were, it’s a fact that The Dog Stars promises to be nothing short of spectacular—in casting, direction, and story.

Are you excited for The Dog Stars to debut in theaters next year? Let us know in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other film fans are saying.