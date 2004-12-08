Wesley Snipes Denies Allegations He Was a Diva and Violent on Blade: Trinity Set

✖

Wesley Snipes is pushing back at the idea that he was a "violent diva" on the set of Blade: Trinity. Snipes' third and final Blade movie debuted in 2004. In it, Blade teams with another Marvel Comics monster hunter, Hannibal King (Ryan Reynolds), and vampire hunter Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel) to battle Dracula (Dominic Purcell). But the film also featured Patton Oswalt in the role of Hedges well before the comedian achieved the level of fame he has today. Oswalt has told stories from his time on the Blade: Trinity set. He claims that Snipes spent much of his time in his trailer smoking weed. He also says Snipes would only communicate with director David S. Goyer via post-it notes delivered by his assistant. Oswalt recalled one incident when Snipes assaulted Goyer after accusing the director of racism. In an interview published on Monday, Snipes denied those claims.

"Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn't be talking to me now. A black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you," Snipes told The Guardian. "This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America — these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the black guy is always the problem. And all it takes is one person, Mr. Oswalt, who I really don't know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it's fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: 'Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.'"

Snipes also pointed out that he was an authority figure on the film's set as an executive producer. "I remind you that I was one of the executive producers of the project," Snipes said. "I had contractual director approval. I was not just the actor for hire. I had au-thor-i-ty to say, to dictate, to decide. This was a hard concept for a lot of people to wrap their heads around."

Marvel Studios has passed the Blade role down to Mahershala Ali, who will bring the daywalker to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan," Snipes said in a statement provided to ComicBook.com after Ali's casting became public knowledge. "Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, 'nah fret nah worry, it's not de end of de story.' Welcome to the Daywalker Klique."