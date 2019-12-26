Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Unleashes NSFW Cats Review

Perhaps more entertaining than the film itself has been the reactions to the new live-action feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats. As of this writing, the film has 225 reviews listed on Rotten Tomatoes and is listed as Rotten with an 18% rating. ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely called the film “A bold and Ludicrous trainwreck you won’t ever forget.” Now another surprising review has been published online from an unexpected critic: Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

Wood first tweeted a reaction to the film (since deleted), echoing many of the criticisms, which read: “……..#cats is actually worse than I thought it would be, And I already thought it would be horrible. But….I am actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I…am SPEECHLESS. Its not the casts fault (sic). Its…maybe the worst thing I have ever seen. Ever.”

After removing her Tweet, the actress went to her Instagram to post a live reaction to the movie in her stories where she spoke with exasperation and laughter.

“I have to have an actual live reaction of this. What the f—, what the f—, what the f—? What? What? What… the f—? What the f—? Oh my god!”

Wood went on to elaborate on her thoughts about the movie in text form, citing specific problems she had with the movie and noting the issues didn’t come from the performers.

“It was NOT the cast’s fault,” Wood wrote. “They changed all the iconic choreography. Took out 70 percent of the main characters. Changed the plot. I grew up in theatre. I was married to a dancer. I have massive respect for what they do, which is why this was such a letdown and missed opportunity for that community. I have been in some bad films. No one is immune. But also AHHHHHHHHHH!!!”

The actress concluded her thoughts telling fans to see the film for themselves to decide their own thoughts. Based on the box office for the movie though very few are actually going to see the film. As of this writing the film has brought in $11.1 million domestically, making it one of the biggest box office bombs of the year just under the wire. Produced on a reported budget that exceeds $100 million, the film will likely go down in history as a warning for Hollywood.

Hopefully Evan Rachel Wood never crosses path with musician and co-star Jason Derulo, who appears in Cats briefly and who has harsh words for the critics who are bashing the film.

“Reviews don’t matter, man,” Derulo said. “At the end of the day, people are gonna go see it and it’s gonna be a deportation into another dimension. It’s an incredible, incredible, brave piece of art. It always has been that way. When it came out on Broadway, people were like, ‘What is this?’ It’s something totally different. Any time that you defy what an art form is, any time you defy all rules, there’s gonna be some pushback, obviously.”

Cats is now playing in theaters, and if you go now you might be the only one in the theater.

