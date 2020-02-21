Westworld’s Thandie Newton to Star in Neo-Western Thriller God’s Country

This has been a big week for Thandie Newton fans! Yesterday, the latest trailer for the third season of Westworld was released and showcased Newton’s Mauve, a role that earned her an Emmy. Now, it appears she’ll also be starring in God’s Country, a new neo-western thriller from Cold Iron Pictures and The Film Arcade. The film will serve as director Julian Higgins’ feature debut after helming episodes of House, Guidance, and more. Higgins is producing the film alongside Halee Bernard, Cold Iron’s CEO Miranda Bailey, and Amanda Marshall. Anthony Ciardelli and The Film Arcade’s Jason Beck will be credited as Executive Producers, and ICM Partners is representing the movie.

The new film is set to start production in Montana this week as it takes place in “the bleak winter landscape of the Mountain West.” Newton will be playing a college professor “living on her own at the edge of the national forest” who “confronts two hunters trespassing on her land,” which results in “a battle of wills with dangerous ramifications.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The script was adapted from James Lee Burke’s short story “Winter Light” by Higgins and screenwriter Shaye Ogbonna (Lowlife). Burke is best known for writing the Dave Robicheaux detective series as well as many other novels.

“Julian and Shaye’s radical new take on James Lee Burke’s story is a nuanced response to the times in which we live,” Miranda Bailey revealed. “We are thrilled to be working on this powerful film that puts Thandie’s remarkable acting talent front and center.”

As for Westworld, Newton will be returning to the small screen next month alongside Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and more. Series newcomers include Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, and Vincent Cassel.

“We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her,” star Evan Rachel Wood shared with ComicBook.com last year. “Who are those pearls? I don’t know. I know there’s also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who’s in there.”

She added, “I think now, Season Three, she’ll be in the real world apparently. And I think that’s gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we’ve lost Teddy [James Marsden] which was devastating.”

Season Three of Westworld premieres on HBO on March 15th. God’s Country does not yet have a release date.