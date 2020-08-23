Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 23)

Believe it or not, the upcoming week is the last full week of August as the calendar slowly inches toward September and spooky season. As such, there's not a whole lot of content being added to Netflix, all in preparation for the streamer's first-of-the-month content dump. That said, there still is some new content being added for bingers who've been scraping the bottom of their binge barrel as of late.

Arguably biggest thing being added this week is the third season of Aggretsuko, the fan-favorite Netflix Anime. The full season of the acclaimed anime is being added Thursday.

Fast forward to Friday and both seasons of Cobra Kai are being added to the streaming giant. Though the show's now being billed as a Netflix Original, the first two seasons originally appeared on YouTube Premium and has since moved to Netflix for a third season.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!