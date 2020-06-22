Cobra Kai Moving to Netflix for Season 3

YouTube announced that it would be moving its hit original series Cobra Kai to a different streaming service for the show's third season, and now we know exactly where the Karate Kid sequel is heading. It was announced on Monday morning that Sony Pictures Television had reached an agreement to ship Cobra Kai to Netflix ahead of its third season. The upcoming third installment of the series will be produced as a Netflix original, and the first two seasons will be made available on Netflix later this year.

Cobra Kai is a continuation of the beloved film franchise The Karate Kid. The series takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Daniel LaRusso is a successful adult, but he struggles to maintain the balance in his life without Mr. Miyagi. He's challenged by former rival Johnny Lawrence, who hopes to be redeemed by the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel and Johnny, respectively. While Netflix has confirmed that the first two seasons of Cobra Kai are arriving this year, there has yet to be a confirmation of the exact release date.

“Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one," said executive producers Josh Heald,Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. "We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

“The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat," said Netflix original series VP Brian Wright. "The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

Are you glad to see Cobra Kai moving from YouTube to Netflix? Will you be watching the series once it arrives? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.