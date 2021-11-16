Wheel of Time Star Rosamund Pike Is “Embarrassed” of Her Role in the Doom Movie

Ahead of the adaptation of the beloved Wheel of Time series as a TV show on Amazon, Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike admitted in a new interview that she took some important lessons away from the failure of her 2005 movie Doom. Based on the video game of the same name, Doom came to the box office with huge expectations…and all of them were immediately dashed. Also starring a Dwayne Johnson fresh out of the WWE, Doom bore only a passing resemblance to the game it was based on, and disappointed fans of the franchise while offering nothing original to casual moviegoers who were curious to check it out because of its compelling cast.

Pike admitted ignorance to the source material, and said that she now knows a lot more people who were fans of the game. She also said that if the internet and social media were more developed at that point, she might have been more easily able to research the role and connect with fans ahead of time to see that the script wasn’t what she thought it was.

“I feel partly to blame in that respect because I think I failed just through ignorance and innocence to understand, to fully get a picture of what Doom meant to fans at that point,” Pike told Collider. “I wasn’t a gamer. I didn’t understand. If I knew what I knew now, I would have dived right into all of that and got fully immersed in it like I do now. And I just didn’t understand. I feel embarrassed, really. I feel embarrassed that I was sort of ignorant of what it meant and I didn’t know how to go about finding out because the internet wasn’t the place it is now for the fans to speak up. I wouldn’t have known where to find them. I do now! In fact, I now have many friends who were massive fans of the game and I just wish I had known them then.”



In Doom, a team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by Sarge (The Rock), is sent to a science facility on Mars after somebody reports a security breach. There, they learn that the alert came after a test subject, a mass murderer purposefully injected with alien DNA, broke free and began killing people. Dr. Grimm (Rosamund Pike), who is related to team member Reaper (Karl Urban), informs them all that the chromosome can mutate humans into monsters — and is highly infectious. The film was based on the first-person shooter game of the same name, which sees your character blasting and cutting his way through a number of military bases on the moons of Mars, and later in Hell, battling demons and possessed people while avoiding other common video game obstacles like toxic waste and rooms that can collapse to crush you. The fairly straightforward story was bolstered by 3D graphics and interactivity that was groundbreaking at the time of its release.

The official series description for The Wheel of Time reads: “The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Season 1 of Amazon Prime‘s The Wheel of Time series will debut on November 19th.