Avengers: Endgame Writers Reveal Who Hulk Saw in the Soul Stone

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos was briefly teleported inside the Soul Stone — which is called Soul World, by the way — where he met a version of young Gamora. It's here those who use the devices are faced with immediate consequences for their actions. By the time Avengers: Endgame ends, two more characters each used the MacGuffins. In the case of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), we know he saw an older version of his daughter played by Katherine Langford thanks to a deleted scene. But what about the Hulk? After all, he was the first good guy to snap his fingers.

During ComicBook.com's #QuarantineWatchParty Monday night, Avengers: Endgame writer Christopher Markus revealed it was Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who go teleported to the Soul Stone. There, he encountered the Hulk, who was as stubborn as ever. Even though it was written, it never made it on film.

We did write one, a conversation between Hulk and Banner, but it didn't make it to camera. Ruffalo showed up but Hulk wouldn't come out of his trailer. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/SudT0uC6aO — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

It's as fitting of a plot thread as ever for the jolly green giant, a character who's long battled the two sides of his person in a story that'd make Jekyll and Hyde blush. Eventually, the two sides agree to join each other and the end result is Smart Hulk, a character Marvel started to develop during Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.

"Mark was just kind of ad-libbing, trying to type on a computer keyboard and he can't because his fingers are too big and so he gets angry and kicks over a table and knocks over...but it's this funny little gag because it was Banner living in a body that doesn't fit into the world," Endgame VFX supervisor Dan DeLeeuw previously told us of the first Smart Hulk screen test. "And it was funny because you saw Mark's face and expression so that kind of solidified the idea to push a little bit more Mark into the Hulk, into the design."

