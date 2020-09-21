Man of Steel Fans Unite to Get Film to Trend on Social Media

Long before he was Geralt in The Witcher or an A-list action star appearing in blockbusters like Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Man from UNCLE, Henry Cavill first rose to prominence thanks to his role as the eponymous Man of Steel. Though it's an argument that will never go away, a substantial chunk of the fandom thinks Cavill might be the best actor to ever don the red cape; so many people think that, in fact, they got Zack Snyder's Man of Steel to trend much of Monday afternoon.

Still a trending topic on Twitter as of this writing, Man of Steel started to trend for one reason and one reason alone — fans banded together to share their favorite moments from the movie, and reminisce about it in its entirety. Though Cavill's future as the fan-favorite character still remains murky as of now, many request a direct sequel to Man of Steel while others just want to actor back in any movie whatsoever.

