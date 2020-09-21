Man of Steel Fans Unite to Get Film to Trend on Social Media
Long before he was Geralt in The Witcher or an A-list action star appearing in blockbusters like Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Man from UNCLE, Henry Cavill first rose to prominence thanks to his role as the eponymous Man of Steel. Though it's an argument that will never go away, a substantial chunk of the fandom thinks Cavill might be the best actor to ever don the red cape; so many people think that, in fact, they got Zack Snyder's Man of Steel to trend much of Monday afternoon.
Still a trending topic on Twitter as of this writing, Man of Steel started to trend for one reason and one reason alone — fans banded together to share their favorite moments from the movie, and reminisce about it in its entirety. Though Cavill's future as the fan-favorite character still remains murky as of now, many request a direct sequel to Man of Steel while others just want to actor back in any movie whatsoever.
Keep scrolling to see what Man of Steel fans are saying.
Good Job, Team!
I see we got the Man of Steel trending again. good job ! pic.twitter.com/2ExylVHUqi— Danny Unchained (@DannyUnchained1) September 21, 2020
"Absolutely Amazing" Supes
Man Of Steel is trending so here is your reminder that it is a beautiful movie and Henry Cavill is an absolutely amazing Superman. pic.twitter.com/RUHvGGnQXu— Luke (@qLxke_) September 21, 2020
Heart & Spectacle
Since Man of Steel is trending, let me just say that no other CBM compares to the pure heart, sci-fi spectacle, score, action and cinematography this film has pic.twitter.com/8detG1Vz0U— Burhan Khalid (@RequiemNocturn) September 21, 2020
Magnificent
Man of Steel is trending, what a magnificent this movie is. pic.twitter.com/QC8jIvRRKp— Kal-El fan 49 (@KalEl_fan49) September 21, 2020
Top-Tier
Seeing Man of Steel trend reminds me MOS is a top tier Superman origin film by Zack Snyder and Amy Adams as Lois Lane is exceptional yet MASSIVELY underrated!❤💙 pic.twitter.com/dUAqMhP8DE— ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ (@multifan_sam) September 21, 2020
Everything I've Ever Wanted
Man Of Steel is not just a movie for me, it’s everything that i ever wanted to see in a superhero and how it inspired me to do better and be better. This movie showed what ‘Hope’ really means and what good it can do in the hardest times.
So here’s to Man Of Steel! 🙌🥂 pic.twitter.com/SnOaL6YlsI— Jay (@BlackJesterO) September 21, 2020
We Need #2 STAT!
Since Man of Steel is trending, reminder that we need a sequel with Henry, Amy, Jesse and hell Harry back with a tone line with the first film. Could introduce someone new too like Metallo or Parasite. pic.twitter.com/aU2aHQtHHR— Landon O'Leary #AssociateProducer (@LandonOLeary) September 21, 2020
Man of Steel is streaming on both fuboTV and the FX app.prev