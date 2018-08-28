Wile E. Coyote Movie in the Works, Silberman Brothers Hired as Writers

Road Runner’s nemesis, the perpetually unlucky Wile E. Coyote is finally getting his time to shine, big screen style. The beloved Looney Tunes character is getting his own feature film.

According to Deadline, Jon and Josh Silberman have been hired to write Coyote Vs. Acme, a film that will feature the iconic Looney Toons character. The Silberman Brothers have previously served as the supervising producers for CBS’ Living Biblically as well as have worked on FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FOX’s Bordertown, and Deadbeat for Hulu. Chris McKay, director of The Lego Batman Movie, will produce.

While it’s not clear what story Coyote Vs. Acme will tell — and considering Wile E. Coyote’s nearly 70-year history there are plenty of stories and adventures to choose from — the title may hint at a legal battle for the beloved character, one that might be familiar for fans. In 1990, author Ian Frazier wrote a piece of fiction for The New Yorker titled ‘Coyote v. Acme‘, imagining a lawsuit brought about by the character against the Acme Company who provided him with various devices and tools to aid his pursuit of Road Runner. The devices frequently malfunctioned, leading to the humorous failures, injuries, and sight gags Road Runner cartoons are known for.

Should Coyote Vs. Acme make it to theaters, it will be the third big Looney Tunes movie in the last 22 years following 1996’s successful Space Jam and 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action. The Coyote movie isn’t the only Looney Tunes movie in the works presently, either. A report earlier this month indicated that the long-rumored Space Jam sequel set to star superstar Lebron James had found its director in Terence Nance, replacing Fast and the Furious franchise director Justin Lin who pulled out of the project over the slow progress.

First appearing in a Warner Bros. Looney Tunes cartoon entitled ‘Fast and Furry-ous’ on September 17, 1949, Wile E. Coyote is known for his long-running attempts to catch and eat the Road Runner. Never successful in this aim, the character repeatedly utilizes elaborate devices instead of relying on animal instinct for success. He’s also appeared in several Bugs Bunny cartoons where he, true to type, attempts to catch and eat the iconic rabbit and fails there as well.

Are you excited about at Wile E. Coyote movie? Let us know in the comment.

Coyote Vs. Acme currently has no estimated release date.