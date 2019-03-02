Will Smith’s ‘Bright 2’ Reportedly Begins Filming This Summer

Now that Will Smith has moved on from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the actor is moving full steam ahead with Bright 2 for Netflix. When news first broke that Smith was hanging it up when it came to the DCEU — at least momentarily — it was also reported Bright 2 would begin filming this summer.

According to a report from The Wrap, Bright 2 is set to begin filming this July.

As of now, little is known about Bright 2 — except the fact that Netflix has replaced Max Landis with screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos to take over writing duties.

Though Bright wasn’t received well by critics, it ended up being one of Netflix‘s best performing pieces of original programming. Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings celebrated the film in a letter to shareholders sometime after it’s debut on the streaming giant.

“In its first month, Bright has become one of our most viewed original titles ever,” said Hastings. “We’re thrilled with this performance and are planning a sequel as well as additional investment in original films.”

“We’re growing faster than we expected, which allows us to invest more in original content than we had planned,” Hastings continued. “Given our track record of content investments helping to increase growth, we are excited about the growth in future years from the increased investments we are making in original content this year.”

In the meantime, Smith is busy filming Bad Boys III, a film which should be wrapping production in the coming weeks. In addition to Smith, Joel Edgerton will be back to reprise his role from the first film while Suicide Squad director David Ayer is set to return to the director’s chair.

Bright 2 has yet to receive a release date.

