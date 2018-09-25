Will Smith Bungee Jumped in the Grand Canyon for 50th Birthday

Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday in an epic way, bungee jumping over the Grand Canyon.

Well, to be fair he’s not jumping over the Grand Canyon exactly, but he’s very close to it. Smith will be bungee jumping from a helicopter to celebrate the big 5 0 over a gorge over the Navajo Nation’s reservation along the east rim of the park (via USA Today).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, it isn’t easy to get that kind of thing approved, as anyone looking to perform a stunt in the Reservation has to be approved by the tribal council, and anything done there must be respectful of Hualapai culture. “Our Tribal Council would need to approve any proposal, and that’s a high bar,” CEO Colin McBeath said in a statement. “We want to protect the canyon and the businesses we have worked so hard to establish and grow.”

You can actually watch Smith’s Bungee Jump in the live stream above.

Smith had to find some time to fit his bungee jumping expedition in, as his film slate is pretty packed these days. He’s currently filming Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin and is starting work on Spies in Disguise. He’s also got Gemini Man in the pipeline as well as projects like Bright 2, Suicide Squad 2, and the Bad Boys franchise, though lately that has seen some delays.

Bad Boys 3 has been in development for a while, and originally had a release date of January 12, 2018. That was then pushed back from January to November 9, 2018, but then the film featured its biggest setback when director Joe Carnahan exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Carnahan also penned the script, so when a new director is found it is expected that they will at least change the script some if not start over with a new one.

As for Suicide Squad 2 that project has been put on the backburner as well. The film wasn’t as well-received as DC and Warner Bros. would have hoped, but it still did well at the box office, so a sequel has been in the plans. Recently though Warner Bros. has shifted a lot of their DC projects recently, and sequels other than Wonder Woman 1984 seem to be on hold until they can get their lineup figured out.

If it was to happen the studio would most certainly want Margot Robbie and Will Smith to come back for it, as they were the most well-received aspects of the film, but the jury is out on whether they would also want Jared Leto’s Joker to be involved.