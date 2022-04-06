LAPD Officer at Oscars Reportedly Couldn’t Arrest Will Smith on His Own Because He Didn’t See the Slap

One LAPD officer at the Oscars reportedly couldn’t arrest Will Smith on his own because he didn’t see the slap firsthand. TMZ got a statement from the department about the incident and it’s clear this story will continue to rattle all the way down social media. A week that has seen The Academy put out a statement saying it’s still pursuing punitive action against Smith isn’t done. The King Richard star already resigned from the governing body and said he will accept any punishment. Chris Rock already said that he didn’t want to pursue charges for the slap. (Correctly indicating that doing so would have made a bad situation worse.) Oscars producers have given interviews about it, Jerrod Carmichael performed a delightful monologue on Saturday Night Live last week about how there was no real underlying “story” to this story. So, we just have the police’s update that they would have been ready if called upon.

Kenny Rock spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his brother. “The joke was funny,” he said. “It wasn’t hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia … he wouldn’t make a joke about that. But he didn’t know.” In response to the incident itself, Rock said, “It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Rock had no choice but to address the slap at a recent stand-up show. He asked the crowd, “How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

Smith has apologized multiple times since the incident. In addition, he’s resigned from The Academy of Motion Pictures. Multiple studios have places his upcoming films on the backburner. So, the consequences have been plentiful despite all these calls for more punishment. Here’s what the Fresh Prince star said to apologize, “Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive,” the Oscar winner explained. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

