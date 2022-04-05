Chris Rock Didn’t Know About Jada Pinkett Smith’s Alopecia According to Brother

Chris Rock’s brother says that the comedian didn’t know Jada Pinkett Smith had Alopecia. Kenny Rock talked to The Los Angeles Times about the news story that refuses to bow out gracefully. It seems like a lot of Rock’s family members are a little bit perturbed that their brother was hit on stage but don’t know what the recourse is now that Smith is facing actual concrete consequences for his actions. The comedian isn’t pursuing charges and already talked about working it into his act at some point. So, the entire ordeal should be sorted, but here we are all talking about it again. Still, Kenny Rock says that the joke was funny, stands by his brother, and laments not being able to step in as the moment occurred.

“The joke was funny,” he claimed. “It wasn’t hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia … he wouldn’t make a joke about that. But he didn’t know.” In response to the incident itself, Rock said, “It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it.

During his recent stand-up show, Chris Rock actually addressed the incident. “How was your weekend?” the comedian greeted a sold-out crowd. “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

Since that moment, Smith has apologized, bowed out from The Academy, and seen his films placed on the backburner at a number of studios. So, he’s actually faced numerous consequences.

Here’s the beloved star’s apology. “Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive,” the Oscar winner wrote. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He added, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

