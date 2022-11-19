Willow Returning to Theaters With Live Q&A Ahead of Disney+ Series Debut

There are many exciting projects coming from Lucasfilm, including the long-awaited Willow series. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo in September that Christian Slater is also appearing in the series. If you need a movie refresher before the show debuts on November 30th, you're in luck, because it's hitting theatres with a special live Q&A.

"Experience Willow (1988) back on the big screen in a special LIVE event available only in select theaters. See a live Q&A of the new @DisneyPlus Original series #Willow & an exclusive sneak peek of this magical series," Fandango shared on Twitter. The movie will be playing in select theatres on November 28th. You can get tickets here and check out their post below:

Who Stars in Willow?

In addition to Davis and Slater, Willow also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers. Writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan. The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor.

How Did the Willow Series Come together?

Speaking with ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis, writer Jon Kasdan emphasized the commitment to the lore of Willow's world, discussing the process of bringing back Warwick Davis while exploring some major new territory:

"It's a whole new thing. From the moment I got involved in Star Wars with George [Lucas], with Kathy [Kennedy], with my dad, I saw an opportunity here with Willow to bring this story back. I knew that Warrick was eager to do it, to play it again, and then when Ron came and worked on Solo with us, he was just as eager, too, and we let the momentum of that allow us to continue this story that the three of us really loved -- that I loved as a fan and they loved as a working experience. I just thought, 'How do I do this, and how do I give it the same fidelity that we tried to give to Solo?' There are deep cuts in the Willow show, and references to the tabletop game and references to the novelization. We went deep, and hopefully the true fan will appreciate it."

The Willow movie is playing in theatres on November 28th and the Willow series arrives on Disney+ on November 30th.