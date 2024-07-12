Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II Comes to Digital — But Only on Prime

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, the second in a series of public domain horror movies known colloquially as The Poohniverse, is now available to rent or buy on Digital…with a twist. This week, Jagged Edge Productions announced that the film is debuting exclusively on Amazon, and for the first little while, will be available exclusively on Prime Video. The slasher sequel arrives from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and is produced by and stars Scott Chambers. This film is the sequel to writer/director Frake-Waterfield’s hit micro-budget film Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which gained viral popularity in 2022. In the dark reimagining of the Winnie-the-Pooh franchise, Christopher Robins has grown up and moved on, while Pooh and Piglet grow lonely and disillusioned – and eventually feral man-eating killers.

“Bigger and Badder. The sequel will feature new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count,” Rhys Frake-Waterfield said when describing the sequel. “However, this time Pooh and friends will be leaving the 100 Acre Wood to take their fight to the quiet community of Ashdown!”

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 stars acclaimed actor Simon Callow (Shakespeare in Love, The Witcher), Tallulah Evans join the cast and will lead the film, starring alongside Scott Chambers (Doctor Jekyll, Malpractice) as Christopher Robin, Ryan Olivia (Seasoning House) as Winnie-the-Pooh, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney (The Pope’s Exorcist) as Young Winnie-the-Pooh. Callow stars as a character called Cavendish. The screenplay was written by Matt Leslie from a story he co-wrote with Rhys Frake-Waterfield; Shaune Harrison (World War Z, Game of Thrones) will be the creature/gore designer, while Paula Anne Booker will oversee sound effects. Vince Knight returns as cinematographer.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie: Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will soon show everyone that the hunters will soon become the hunted, whilst looking to exact their revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all.