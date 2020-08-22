Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Shares Birthday Wish For Co-Star Kristen Wiig

✖

Fans are excited to see what Wonder Woman 1984 has to show at DC FanDome, but before the festivities begin star Gal Gadot took a moment to wish her co-star a happy birthday. That co-star would be Cheetah star Kristen Wiig, and to celebrate the occasion Gadot shared a few clips of behind the scenes footage, which featured the cast cracking up quite a bit because of Wiig. The clip starts off with Wiig and Gadot doing a photoshoot, and while we can't make out what Wiig says exactly, it had Gadot in stitches, which you can see in the video post below.

The second part of the video shows Wiig and Gadot alongside Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine, and director Patty Jenkins trying to take a serious photo, but that doesn't last long thanks to Wiig.

The third part of the video shows Gadot and Wiig together again, but this time they break into a dance. All in all it looks like the cast had a ball making this movie, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for FanDome. Hopefully at least one of those new details is an official look at Wiig's Cheetah, who we've received glimpses of through merchandise but have yet to see in an official capacity from WB. Maybe that changes at FanDome.

Happy bday to my girl #kristenwiig !!! I love you so much.. may your light keep on shining forever♥️ I wish you nothing but the very best.. ⭐️💋👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2vOj6zxyvc — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) August 22, 2020

You can find the official description for Wonder Woman 1984 below.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on October 2nd.

