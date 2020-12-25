✖

Wonder Woman 1984 will only be on HBO Max for a month now. In a press release from Warner Media, the brand told their fans they’re going to have to hurry to their streaming method of choice to get the movie before it’s gone. Wonder Woman 1984 hits HBO Max on the 25th and will be gone in a month. After that, the sequel will switch to Video on Demand. Warner Media’s statement reads, "The film will be available for a month on HBO Max in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers." With this spelled out, December 25th looks to be the biggest day of the service’s existence and it’s not hard to see why. There could be multiple millions of viewers crowding in for a chance to see a movie everyone’s been waiting for since earlier this year. Check out what Gal Gadot had to say about the decision down below.

"IT'S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come," Gadot's wrote. "I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it. So... you can watch it IN THEATERS (they're doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in."

Director Patty Jenkins also had to respond when the news broke earlier today.

"THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," Jenkins' statement reads. "We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO MAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

