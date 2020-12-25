Wonder Woman 1984 to Be First Film Released on HBO MAX In 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

✖

After seeing its theatrical release delayed several times over the course of 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally set to debut. With many theaters still closed, and COVID-19 cases on the rise, Warner Bros. made the decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max on the same day it hits theaters, December 25th. Some folks will be disappointed not to see the highly-anticipated DC sequel on the big screen, but WB and HBO Max are doing what they can to make the experience at home as enjoyable as possible. Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on HBO Max with the highest quality picture and sound.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter to reveal that her new film will be the first on HBO Max to be released in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. So, for those who will be watching Wonder Woman 1984 at home, the only difference will be the size of the screen.

"Excited to announced that [Wonder Woman 1984] will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, AND Dolby Atmos," Jenkins wrote in the tweet. "Can't wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on HBO Max. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!!"

The move to release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max is a massive one for WarnerMedia, and it was a decision the company clearly tried to put off for as long as possible. But with 2020 being the year that it is, and the 2021 release calendar looking incredibly crowded, boosting HBO Max seemed like the best choice. Jenkins and the team wanted the film to be released in theaters, but also wanted to make sure the fans could see it.

"The time has come," Jenkins wrote in a message she shared to social media. "At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO MAX where it is not. Happy Holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to stream on HBO Max on Christmas Day.