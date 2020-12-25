Wonder Woman 1984 Releasing in Theaters And HBO Max on December 25

✖

Warner Brothers is getting Wonder Woman 1984 out in to the world with a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The film has been subjected to several delays already, most of which have been due to uncertainty in regards to moviegoing amidst the global pandemic in 2020, but now the film is planting its flag on Christmas Day both in movie theaters on the Warner Brothers' newly launched streaming service. This is the biggest title to be shifted to a streaming service as the 2021 box office schedule continues to get more crowded with massive titles which were originally dated for 2020 joining the already packed year.

This move comes as Wonder Woman 1984 is the last big title to have a release date in 2020. No Time to Die, a scheduled November release, packed its bags and head to April 2021 earlier in October. As a result of all of these movies moving their dates, theaters are choosing to close their doors once again. Regal Theaters locations around the United States have recently closed their doors as a result of not being able to sell tickets to box office draws, along with their parent company Cineworld's theaters in the United Kingdom. Theaters reopened in August and Tenet was the first big title to make its way out but the box office return for the well-reviewed and highly-discussed film was lackluster, especially by comparison to what it would have made if it released under normal circumstances in July as it was originally planning.

In the mean time, fans will continue to be treated to new looks at the Golden Armor which Gal Gadot's Diana Prince wears in Wonder Woman 1984. The amount of photos of the look at the DC Comics heroine in her new digs has become a talking point on social media as fans try to hold on to their excitement and the studio tries to keep the film in the conversation of what's coming soon.

"You call it the Golden Eagle Armor, but actually I just call it the Golden Armor," WW84 costume designer Lindy Hemming told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's the most powerful protection armor that was worn by her mother originally and somehow or other in the story, which I don't want to sort of give away, it ends up being with [Diana] in Washington. And so when she's really threatened by everything she resorts to wearing the Golden Armor, and that was a fabulous challenge to design it because when I inherited Wonder Woman, the first one, obviously Michael Wilkinson had already worked and done a design for Wonder Woman's armor, from the cut what she looks like in the comic. So, I had to inherit and modify that."

Here's Wonder Woman 1984's synopsis: "In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor."

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25.