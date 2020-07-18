Wonder Woman 1984 Kids Books Reveal New Details of Steve Trevor's Return

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of many films pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on theaters. Because of that some tie-in merchandise and releases have been released ahead of the film, though up to this point not many of them have been massively spoilery. That might not be the case any longer thanks to two younger ages novelizations that have been released, which give us new details on several more mysterious aspects of the film, including how Steve Trevor comes back from the dead. Now, these might not be one to one with how things play out in the film, but it's safe to say that some of the bigger plot points are likely the same, and if that's the case we now know how Trevor is back in action. Big possible spoilers incoming, so you've been warned (via Bleeding Cool).

So according to the events of both Wonder Woman 1984: The Junior Novel and Wonder Woman 1984: Meet Wonder Woman (I Can Read Level 3) books, it seems Steve Trevor returns thanks to an artifact known as the Dreamstone, and in the movie, it is a citrine ring that is brought to the Smithsonian at one point. That's where Diana and Barbara are working to go through a seized collection of artifacts that were being smuggled into the US and thus come in contact with the ring.

The Dreamstone has the power to grant one wish, and Diana goes on to explain that it is imbued with the power of the Gods just like her Golden Lasso. That said, thy aren't sure which of the Gods created it, but that's revealed to be the God of Lies when they discover that wherever the Dreamstone goes, destruction follows soon after.

So, Trevor returning was the one wish of Diana, and if they destroy the stone, odds are Trevor will follow since he is tied to the stone.

We'll have to wait and see if this ends up being the plot and set up in the film, but if it is, it does explain how Trevor is back and gives a bit of insight into Maxwell Lord's overall plan as well.

You can find the official description for Wonder Woman 1984: The Junior Novel below.

Wonder Woman 1984: The Junior Novel retells the action-packed adventure of the movie and features eight pages of color photos from the film!

An all-new chapter in the Wonder Woman story . . .

Diana Prince has been living quietly among mortals in the era of excess: the 1980s.

Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts at the Smithsonian and performing heroic acts incognito. But now Diana will have to step directly into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength, and courage to battle villains Max Lord and The Cheetah and save humankind from a world of its own making, proving she is a hero for our time, for all time, for everyone.

The official description for Wonder Woman 1984: Meet Wonder Woman (I Can Read Level 3) can be found below.

Based on the Warner Bros. major motion picture, Wonder Woman 1984: Meet Wonder Woman is a 32-page Level 3 I Can Read book, geared for kids who read on their own but still need a little help.

Featuring dozens of action-packed photos taken right from the film! Learn about Wonder Woman and her rival Cheetah—plus over ten other characters to discover!

What do you think Wonder Woman fans? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.