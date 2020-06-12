Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Until Later This Year

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed from its mid-August release date and will now open October 2, 2020, after studio Warner Bros. on Friday shifted the Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet from July 17 to July 31. Previously set for December 13 before moving up six weeks to November 1, 2019, Warner Bros. appeared to settle on a summer 2020 slot that would have put director Patty Jenkins' DC Comics movie some six weeks ahead of Tenet. After moving WW84 to June 5, 2020, the studio delayed the tentpole again — this time to August 14 — amid worldwide theater closures and delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a May report from Deadline, Nolan's latest would only hold its mid-July date if 80% of the world's theaters were re-opened for business after spending months shuttered amid the COVID-19 crisis. Warner Bros. reportedly required at least 3,500 domestic theaters and more than 30,000 screens worldwide for the John David Washington and Robert Pattinson-starring Tenet to serve as the first major release offered to moviegoers.

Wonder Woman 1984 brings Diana Prince into the mid-'80s, where she's magically reunited with long lost love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who sacrificed himself to bring an end to World War I in 1918. The Amazon warrior will encounter two new enemies — businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva, who becomes endowed with cheetah-like powers — just as Trevor is seemingly returned to life.

Exploring the so-far unseen period between 2017's Wonder Woman and 2016's Zack Snyder-directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the character's first appearance in the DC Extended Universe, Jenkins previously told Total Film the sequel is a "totally different movie" from its predecessor:

"It turned out that the story was the thing that gave birth to the need for both [villains]. It wasn't that I thought I needed both. Cheetah was the villain that we were focused on having in this movie, but then Max Lord, throughout the history of Wonder Woman comics – he serves a very mechanical purpose, often," Jenkins said. "You all go on the journey together. The movie and the characters all go on a journey together. It did not at all come from, 'We've got to have Steve back.' I was so pleased when I thought of the story idea, and then intrinsic to that story was Steve coming back, because we love Chris. But it just came naturally."

