Wonder Woman 1984: SweeTarts Debuts Lasso-Inspired Candy

While Wonder Woman 1984 is coming out a little bit later than originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, merchandise for the film is beginning to surface. Fans of the iconic DC heroine can purchase all kinds of toys, collectibles, and other tie-in items for WW84, but a new kind of SweeTarts candy might be one of the best examples yet. Instagram user @candyhunting recently discovered that SweeTarts will be debuting Tropical Punch-flavored Golden Ropes candy, which is inspired by Wonder Woman's iconic Lasso of Truth. The candy is "expected to launch next month", and even features Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) on the packaging.

The candy and packaging are both pretty clever, even if the flavor qualifier of "Tropical Punch" might seem a little ambiguous. The Golden Ropes also help highlight Wonder Woman's main weapon in the film, as she is not expected to carry her sword and shield in WW84.

"Wonder Woman does not carry a weapon," Gadot explained in an interview late last year. "We had an intention to let go of the sword, because there’s something very aggressive with a sword. If you have a sword, it means you need to use it. So we wanted to give that up. And we didn’t feel that the shield was necessary either. She’s a goddess, she can fight, she’s super strong, and she has the skills. So no, she has the gauntlets. She has the lasso. She has her tiara and that’s about it."

The film will follow her in a previously-unseen adventure in the 1980s, with a supporting cast that includes Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

“Heroism involves keeping your love and compassion intact while you try to change the world," director Patty Jenkins explained in a recent interview. "I love that about Wonder Woman and it was one of the things I felt the most passionate about being maintained, because it was something that I loved about her growing up. She was an inspiration and no part of her made me feel that I couldn’t also be a woman, and also be a mother, and also be a wife or a girlfriend or a partner. She’s a whole-bodied hero who stands for goodness, but also love and compassion and kindness. That’s where it was the most challenging—the world not thinking a female superhero could be powerful.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released in theaters on August 14th.

