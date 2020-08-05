Wonder Woman 1984 Video Reveals New Look at Cheetah

DC fans still have to wait a bit longer to finally see Wonder Woman 1984, and while we should get a bigger glimpse of the sequel at Fandome, Warner Bros. has released a little snippet of new footage featuring the film's villain. That would be Kristen Wiig's Cheetah, and while we don't actually see her in full Cheetah gear just yet, we do see her start sprinting after making her big debut at a party. Wiig is also narrating the clip and describes herself as an apex predator. She says "I don't want to be anyone. I want to be an apex predator." The video featured the caption "I want to be an apex predator. #WW84", and you can watch the full thing below.

Cheetah will be teaming up with Maxwell Lord in the upcoming film, and recently director Patty Jenkins explained what motivates Cheetah to throw in with the master manipulator.

"What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she's never been as good as someone like Diana," Jenkins said. "She reminds me of certain people I've known who have such low self-confidence, that they're always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years."

View this post on Instagram I want to be an apex predator. #WW84 A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm) on Aug 4, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT

You can find the official description for Wonder Woman 1984 below.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on October 2nd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.