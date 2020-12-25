Wonder Woman 1984 Now Streaming on HBO Max: How to Watch

✖

It's time to return to 1984! After several theatrical delays over the last couple of years, Warner Bros. made the decision to released the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max on Christmas Day, in addition to whatever movie theaters are currently open. While most movies and TV shows released on streaming services drop at midnight, HBO Max decided to debut Wonder Woman 1984 at 12 pm ET/9 am PT. This may have caused some confusion amongst folks who stayed up late — or woke up early — to watch the Wonder Woman sequel, but noon has arrived and the confusion has come to an end.

Wonder Woman 1984 is officially — finally — here to enjoy. Open theaters around the country are currently playing the film, but everyone with an HBO Max subscription can now stream it for free.

All you need to do in order to watch Wonder Woman 1984 is log on to HBO Max. Once you have a subscription, you can get right onto the website or app and stream Wonder Woman 1984. It'll be the first thing you see when you launch HBO Max.

Unlike other popular streaming titles, Wonder Woman 1984 will be released at a time when everyone across the United States is actually awake to watch it together. This is something that streaming users have been begging services to do, especially when it comes to episodic television.

Take The Mandalorian on Disney+, for example. Since there is only one episode each week, and it has become one of the most popular shows on the planet, fans want to be able to experience it all together. It's frustrating for some to wake up to watch it on the East Coast after everyone out west stayed up late to watch it, or to have to go through a whole work day on Friday avoiding social media. With a release at a normal time, everyone can experience it together.

Update: @Roku premiere and Roku Streaming Stick+ will now also support 4K streaming of #WW84 on @HBOMax. Updated list: https://t.co/VM1tzYw5cu — Inside HBO Max (@InsideHBOMax) December 25, 2020

Additionally, Wonder Woman 1984 is available to be streamed in 4K on certain devices. Here's the complete list of streaming devices that support the 4K version, according to HBO Max:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube

Android TVs, including: AT&T Streaming Box

Apple TV 4K

Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV

Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+

Xfinity X1 (Xi6) and Flex

