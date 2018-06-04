‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Poster Released, New Trailer Coming Tomorrow

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating more news about Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, it sounds like Disney is about to have you covered.

Disney’s official Twitter account recently released a new poster for the upcoming sequel, which shows Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) and Ralph (John C. Reilly) traveling through the Internet on a giant cursor. The tweet also teased that a second trailer for the film will be released tomorrow, June 4th. You can check out the tweet below.

A new trailer for #RalphBreakstheInternet will wreck your feeds tomorrow. 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/F2CNVWJ25g — Disney (@Disney) June 3, 2018

As the title and the poster suggest, the film is expected to follow Ralph and his video game cohorts, as they travel into the Internet to find a replacement part for Sugar Rush. The film’s first trailer showed that that journey will involve a lot of nerdy Easter eggs, and new photos have showed that it will involve cameos from almost every established Disney princess, as well as new characters voiced by Taraji P. Henson and Alan Tudyk.

With all of that in mind, fans will surely be excited to see what other cameos and pop culture references come about in Wreck-It Ralph 2.

You can view the official synopsis for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 below.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 leaves Litwoak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21.