‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Extended Disney Princess Scene Released

Disney’s sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, titled Ralph Breaks the Internet, hits theaters in just a couple of days, and fans have long been looking forward to the film’s highly-publicized scene featuring all of the Disney Princesses. So many of the trailers and TV spots for the movie have shown a glimpse of lead character Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) running into a room full of every canonical Disney Princess, each voiced by their original actress (save for Snow White).

Even though the wait for Ralph Breaks the Internet is almost over, Disney has gone ahead and released an extended look at the princess scene, which you can watch in the video above!

In the scene, Vanellope is questioned by the various princesses as to whether or not she should really be a part of the group. They ask her about all of the stereotypical qualifiers for Disney’s princess stories throughout the years, like an ability to talk to animals or magic body parts. Even though she doesn’t possess those qualities, and has a lack of parental issues, Vanellope and the princesses can agree on one thing by the time all is said and done.

Like so many of these iconic characters, Vanellope can relate to the idea of being “saved” by a big strong man in her own movie. Of course, this is referencing the stories of many of the princesses, as well as the first Wreck-It Ralph movie.

This scene is a groundbreaking one for Disney, as it brings together characters from more than a dozen movies over the years, with almost every original vocal performer returning to reprise their roles. Of all the princesses, the only one with a new vocalist is Snow White, as the character’s original actress, Adriana Caselotti, passed away in 1997. Ralph screenwriter Pamela Ribon voiced the Snow White in the new film.

Directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston said that the actresses had a lot to do with how their characters were ultimately portrayed in the final version of the movie.

“We did the scene first with temp voices, so we knew what the scene was all about when we went to them,” said Johnston. “And we sent them the script so everyone knew what the scene was like and we thought, I hope everyone’s game to do something that’s part irreverent but respectful of their characters at the same time. And every single actor that we went to loved the idea and actually when they came in helped elevate the comedy or the scene as an actor does, and would point out, well, my character wouldn’t say it like that, she would say it a little bit more like that. And it just added that extra layer of authenticity to the princesses.

“Because, as we got to work with each one of them, it became really apparent to us that they really embody those characters. There is a huge … Beyond the voice that they provided, obviously, so much of the character is embodied by their personalities. It was amazing. And we even, after each record session, set up a little time where the actress would sit with our animation department just to talk about the characters and the approach that they have when they played the characters. And it was great to watch this new crop of animators who were inspired by “The Little Mermaid” or the movies from the 90s, to meet these actors that provided the voices. These were the characters that inspired them to become animators.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet hit theaters on November 21st.