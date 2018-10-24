‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Promo Introduces New Characters

Fans will meet plenty of new characters in Ralph Breaks the Internet, and you can get to know a few of them even better in a new promo trailer.

First, we meet J.P. Spamley, who is the CEO of LootFindr. He offers Ralph a chance to get rich playing video games, though it seems he’s had a hard time spreading the message as he’s posted 91.2 thousand times but only has 14 followers.

Next up is Shank, played by Gal Gadot. Shank is the queen of Slaughter Race and is pretty much unbeaten at the dangerous race track. As opposed to Spamley she has 150 posts and 214 thousand followers, so if he could get her to endorse his business he might just make a dent.

After that, we see Yesss, who is the Head Algorithm at BuzzzTube and is the defacto trendsetter off the web. Looking at her social media count, she could give Shank and Spamley some followers, since she has 6.7 million of them.

You can check out all of the characters in the promo trailer above.

Fans will also meet a host of familiar Disney and geek culture favorites throughout the film, like the Disney Princesses, Star Wars characters, and Marvel Characters, as well as several big names from Pixar classics like Buzz Lightyear and Woody. It seems there will be no shortage of characters to fall in love with when Ralph Breaks the Internet hits theaters.

“Wreck-it Ralph 2 leaves Litwoak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube.”

Wreck-It Ralph 2 is directed by Phil Johnston and Rich Moore, and features Ralph (John C. Reilly), Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman), Shank (Gal Gadot), Fix-It Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer), and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch). The film will also feature new characters, including Yesss (Taraji P. Henson) and KnowsMore (Alan Tudyk), as well as a variety of Disney Princesses including Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Merida (Kelly Macdonald), Mulan (Ming-Na Wen), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristen Bell (Anna), Moana (Auli’i Cravalho), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), and more.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21st.