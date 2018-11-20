New ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ International Trailer Features More Disney Characters and Gal Gadot

A new Japanese trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wreck-It Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet boasts new Disney character cameos and more Shank, the tough-as-nails racer voiced by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

The sequel finds arcade video game characters and best friends Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope Von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) venturing out beyond Litwak's video arcade into the uncharted and thrilling world of the internet, where they'll risk everything to track down a replacement part to save Vanellope's home, racing video game Sugar Rush.

Once inside the internet, they turn to its citizens — the netizens — for assistance, with a helping hand coming from website entrepreneur Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), the head algorithm and the heart of trend-making website Buzztube.

Visiting real-life website Oh My Disney, Ralph and Vanellope enter a hub to major Disney-owned properties like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar Animation Studios.

It's there one netizen can be seen doing his best Darth Maul impression, while First Order Stormtroopers roam free and Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear and Big Hero 6's Baymax host a meet-and-greet outside a Disney Tsum Tsum play pit — just a handful of the many pop culture references spotted in promotional materials.

The international trailer also sees a heart-to-heart between Vanellope and Shank, who emerges as a big-sister figure for the not-so-sugary sweet racer.

"Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her. But as the movie goes on you realize how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her," Gadot said of her CG-animated Disney character after her role was revealed last month.

"If Ralph is Vanellope's big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids — and a lot of adults I know — aspire to emulate," said writer-director Rich Johnston. "I can't imagine anyone else embodying that part."

Added director Rich Moore, Shank is "the coolest character in this world of Slaughter Race" — a dangerous, high-speed race fit only for the most capable of racers — and while Shank has had a rough life, "she's got nothing but kindness in her heart — that's the duality of that character."

Starring John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, Alan Tudyk, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer, and Ed O'Neill, Ralph Breaks the Internet opens November 21.