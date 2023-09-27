Writers Guild Strike Officially Ending on Wednesday

After 148 days on strike, the Writers Guild of America will allow its 11,500 members to return to work this week. This weekend brought word from both the WGA and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) that a tentative deal had been reached. The WGA brings word today that guild leadership has voted and will allow writers to begin working once again, starting 12:01 am PT Wednesday. As of that time the strike will have lasted 148 days, making it the second longest in WGA history. With writers being allowed to return to work, that means not only can writers go back to writers’ rooms, but they can pitch projects, sell scripts, and begin re-writes of previous projects.

In a statement confirming the news, the WGA negotiating committee wrote: “This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval.” An official Strike Termination Agreement was released by the WGA as well, which reads in part: “Any striking writer who, prior to the strike period, was employed by a Company on a project or show (“show”) shall be returned to such employment upon termination of the strike, provided that writing services continue to be performed for the show.”

On Sunday, September 24 the news of an agreement between the WGA and AMPTP, with the guild calling it an “exceptional” deal on their part. The first details of that agreement have also come out as well with the WGA revealing some of the gains they made on the contract (which is in effect starting now and until May 1, 2026). The new WGA deal includes protection from writers with regard to the use of AI. According to the WGA, the deal establishes that “AI-generated material can’t be used to undermine a writer’s credit or separated rights,” but also that “a writer can choose to use AI when performing writing services” however a company cannot require a writer to use any AI software.

The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12:01 am. Check out our deal at https://t.co/c0ULMXhPL7. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/7z8kw9xI1p — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) September 27, 2023

That was just one of the sticking points that the WGA had in their negotiations, another being the residuals given from writing for successful streaming titles. According to the WGA they successfully negotiated a “new residual based on viewership” for an HBSVOD (High-Budget Subscription Video on Demand) shows and movies which are watched by “20% or more of the service’s domestic subscribers in the first 90 days of release.” Residuals for streaming titles will also be divided based on popularity in foreign countries as well, with writers receiving payment for domestic viewership and international. The Writers Guild also managed to get streaming companies to agree to sharing streaming data, however they will be bound by a confidentiality agreement.

As of today the Negotiating Committee, the Writers Guild of America – West Board and Writers Guild of America – East Council have all voted unanimously in favor of the new agreement and will put it to a vote. The membership of both guilds will have to vote in favor of it for the new WGA deal to officially be ratified however, with voting set to take place from October 2nd through October 9th. Eligible voters will receive ballot and ratification materials when the vote opens.

(Cover Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)