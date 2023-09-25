Writers Guild Calls New Deal "Exceptional" in First Statement to Members

After five months on the picket lines, the Writers Guild of America has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Though the agreement is the biggest leap toward stopping the months-long strike, writers aren't able to continue working until the deal is approved by union membership.

In a message to its membership Sunday night, WGA officials called the agreement "exceptional," though exact details weren't immediately available.

"What remains now is for our staff to make sure everything we have agreed to is codified in final contract language," the e-mail reads in part. "And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last 'i' is dotted. To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time."

Leadership also made sure to point out that the strike isn't over, although the guild is suspending picketing efforts until the contract is approved by WGA members. There's no exact timeline on when writers may return to work, though the statement suggested writing may be able to take place while the ratification takes place.

The full statement can be read below: