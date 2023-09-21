Writers' Strike Gets Biggest Update in Months as WGA and AMPTP Continue Negotiations

A new report says an agreement between the WGA and AMPTP could come as soon as this week.

The months-long Writers Guild of America strike may have its most optimistic update yet. Negotiators with the WGA met with studio heads on Wednesday, with the two groups releasing a joint statement in the after their first day back at the table. Now, a new report says an agreement between the two sides could come as soon as Thursday, the biggest leap forward for both sides since the strike first began earlier this year.

The latest comes from CNBC, where entertainment reporter David Faber reports that both sides hope to reach an agreement on Thursday. If not, Faber reports, it's all but guaranteed the strike will last the remainder of the year. "After face to face meeting today, writers and producers near agreement to end WGA strike," Faber tweeted Wednesday night. "Met today and hope to finalize deal tomorrow, according to people close to the negotiations, who, while optimistic, warn that without deal tomorrow strike likely continues through year end."

After face to face meeting today, writers and producers near agreement to end WGA strike. Met today and hope to finalize deal tomorrow, according to people close to the negotiations, who, while optimistic, warn that without deal tomorrow strike likely continues through year end. — David Faber (@davidfaber) September 21, 2023

The joint statement released by the WGA and AMPTP was much less optimistic, with nothing revealed in terms of timelines other than the groups would pick negotiations back up on Thursday. "Joint Statement from WGA and AMPTP: The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow," the WGA tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Why are the writers striking?

Much of the WGA stance has hinged on new regulations surrounding streaming royalties and the usage of artificial intelligence in the writing and development processes.

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal — and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains — the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the WGA said in a statement on May 1st. "We must now exert the maximum leverage possible to get a fair contract by withholding our labor."

The statement continued: "The WGA Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, but the studios' responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing. The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing. From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."

The WGA has been on strike for 142 days as of this writing.