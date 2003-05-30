Wrong Turn Reboot Acquired for Distribution by Saban Films

✖

Fresh off the reveal that the upcoming reboot of the Wrong Turn franchise has secured its R-rating, and will be titled Wrong Turn: The Foundation, the film has found a distributor. Variety reports that Saban Films has acquired the rights to the new horror film, along with the sci-fi film Tides, both of which were produced by Constantin Film. A release date hasn't been confirmed for either project. Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley confirmed the news in a statement to Variety, saying: “We love the team at Constantin Film and Mister Smith, and have always admired their work and taste. 'Tides’ is a sci-fi epic that we know our audiences will love, and ‘Wrong Turn’ is a much-anticipated reboot that will not disappoint.”

The new film is written by scribe Alan B. McElroy who previously penned the script for the 2003 original film. The Domestics director Mike P. Nelson stepped behind the camera for the new version. Constantin describes the film as following six friends from New York that travel to the Appalachian Trail for a hike where the found the titular "Foundation," described as "a community of people who have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years."

Following the success of the Eliza Dushku starring film in the early 00s, the sequels in the series went on to explore a number of different reimaginings of the core concept, with the film always utilizing backwoods killers while also bringing the laughs rather than playing it straight. The movie was followed by five subsequent installments, which included two sequels, two prequels, and one standalone film. The most recent entry, Wrong Turn 6: Bloodlines, debuted in 2014. This new reboot sounds like it will be a more straightforward approach to the concept and likely stray aware from the humor of the follow-ups.

Producer Robert Kulzer previously said, “Alan’s re-interpretation of his own work and Mike’s vision are a frightening reflection of our world today: one person’s American dream is another’s worst nightmare.”

Matthew Modine of Stranger Things and Full Metal Jacket will star in the film alongside the likes of Emma Dumont (The Gifted), Damian Maffei (Haunt), Bill Sage (We Are What We Are), Valerie Jane Parker (Greenleaf), Chaney Morrow (Haunt), and David Hutchinson (American Horror Story).

The film will also star Dylan McTee, Adrian Favela, Adain Bradley, Jeremy Ambler, Cory Scott Allen, Gary Ray Stearns, Rhyan Elizabeth Hanavan, Vardaan Arora, Mark Mench, Joshua Stephen Campbell, Jennie Malone, Brian James Fitzpatrick, and Mark Angel.