X-Men Star Olivia Munn Breaks Out Her Psylocke Sword in New Video

Fox's X-Men franchise was filled with a lot of ups and downs, and the iconic group of Marvel mutants was adapted for the big screen in wildly different ways. One of the standout actresses in the second timeline of the franchise was arguably Olivia Munn, who had a standout performance as Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse. While it's been years since Munn initially portrayed the role, a new social media video proves that she still has a knack for her character's fighting skills. Munn took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share a video of herself using Psylocke's sword, after she found the prop while cleaning her house. Munn proceeds to do some impressive sword stunts with it, before accidentally hitting a frame on the wall behind her.

This is why we can’t have nice things. ⚔️ I found my #Psylocke sword 😏 pic.twitter.com/lRIJpWKPT9 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 29, 2020

While Munn's role in Apocalypse was smaller than some fans might have liked, it was clear that she was passionate about portraying the character. Munn frequently showcased her sword training on social media leading up to the film's release, and spoke candidly about her love of the character.

"I’ve loved Psylocke for so long," Munn said in a 2016 interview. "She’s a really, really strong badass female character in this comic book world where a lot of times the women don’t get to be strong and badass. You see a lot of superheroes [who] don’t always want to kill, and they’ll avoid it if they can. She’s never had a problem killing, and I like that she was the bad guy that had no problem being the bad guy. She’s telekinetic and telepathic so she can read your mind. She can create anything with her mind. To win any fights, she can just create a mountain and have it fall down on you, but she chooses to create a sword so she can kill up close and personal. I always thought that was really cool and badass."

Unfortunately, Munn did not make an appearance in the "Fox-verse's" final chapter, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, due to a conflicting schedule with The Predator.

“I was filming Predator at the time so there wasn’t time for me to film it and so I’m not in it," Munn explained in 2019.

With the X-Men characters set to get a second life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it remains to be seen if Munn will get a chance to suit up as Psylocke once again. But either way, it's safe to say that it would be epic to see her return to the role.

