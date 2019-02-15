Olivia Munn Reveals Why She’s Not In ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be the next superhero film to debut under Fox, but it seems Olivia Munn will have nothing to do with it. According to a new interview, the star had no part in the film and hinted at the reason why.

Recently, Munn sat down with Entertainment Tonight Canada to catch up, and it was there the actress confirmed she had no role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

“I can’t say anything because last time I said a little bit they sent me a note. But I’m not in it,” the actress said.

As for why Munn was not included in the movie, the actress revealed her engagement with Predator kept her from taking part in the X-Men film.

“I was filming ‘Predator’ at the time so there wasn’t time for me to film it and so I’m not in it. I will tell you guys.”

For those confused about Munn’s first comment, the actress has discussed the X-Men film previously. Last fall, the actress did an interview with Collider where she was asked about her role as Psylocke. The actress did not say whether or not she was in the movie, but Munn did say the film felt like a two-part event.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to say,” Munn admitted. “I’m supposed to be vague. That’s my answer. I’m horrible at this. It’s like a two-parter, this movie. That’s more than I’ve said in general. I don’t know why people have to be so secretive.”

Clearly, it seems studio executives were not too pleased with the comment, but Munn seems at liberty to speak about her role nowadays. Or, rather, the lack thereof it. Still, details about X-Men: Dark Phoenix have remained tightly under wraps, and even stars confirmed for the film aren’t willing to spill anything about the title. In fact, when James McAvoy was asked what he knew about the film in a recent interview, he simply said the following: “Nothing. I’ll get shot by the powers that be.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.