Here Is What Lady Gaga Could Look Like As White Phoenix

The X-Men are set for a reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As much is expected when the mutants make their way to the cinematic world which is currently occupied by Avengers characters. A full recasting has not yet been confirmed but is largely expected as the MCU seeks to maintain its continuity rather than inherit the jumbled canon of X-stories spawned in films created under the Fox banner. As conversations buzz among fans in regards to who will play their favorite X-Men characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one artist has provided an image to match a divisive suggestion.

Lady Gaga, who delivered a brilliant performance in A Star is Born, is not exactly the first actress to come to mind when most Marvel fans think of casting new heroes. However, the talented artist has proved her chops, and in the eyes of artist Carlos Gzz was worthy of imagining in th role of the White Phoenix. It's an impressive design but, of course, was met with controversial opinions as the musician is a commonly debated topic as she often stands out for unique decisions or fashion choices, sometimes more than for her exceptional talent in the eyes of some commenters, so the Marvel fans were quite opinionated

It seems a bit too on thee nose to say Gaga should play Dazzlr, so check out the art imagining her as the White Phoenix in the images posted to Twitter below!

The White Phoenix first debuted in Marvel stories when Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force merged into one. Jean's mutant abilities made her the only viable candidate for th Phoenix Force. Whether or not this story will make its way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unknown, especially considering the last of th Fox-owned X-Men movies fizzled out with X-Men: Dark Phoenix as its grand finale.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

