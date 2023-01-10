Marvel Studios Exec Reveals Two X-Men Mutants That Could Be Huge in the MCU

If Nate Moore gets his way, two very powerful members of the X-Men are going to be making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before long at all. In a lengthy new podcast appearance with Deadline, the Black Panther and Eternals producer revealed he thinks both Storm and Bishop have a potentially large future in the MCU.

"There's no secret the X-Men are coming home and boy, if you talk about Storm and Bishop, those are two of the great characters in that franchise that I certainly could pitch you ideas all day," Moore said during the trade's Crew Call podcast. In that same appearance, Moore said Marvel Studios is in the "early, early days" on putting together its X-Men reboot.

When are the X-Men coming to the MCU?

As of now, the only two major X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the next few years are Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in the yet-untitled Deadpool 3. Though Jackman said he was going to stop playing the fan-favorite mutant after Logan, the possibility of appearing alongside franchise favorite Deadpool was enough to bring him back into action.

"I imagine every movie as a one and done, that's how I see it," Jackman said about Deadpool 3, and all of his movies, last December. "I'll be honest I had a two picture deal at the beginning, but I still assumed it was a one and done. You know back then there were no comic book movies, so I just take it one at a time. I"m lucky that way, I don't have to think beyond that but I think it's the best way to go."

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024.

